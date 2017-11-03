Aberdeen is to hold its first Pride celebration next year.

Plans are under way to stage the event in summer 2018.

Pride parades celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex culture.

The proposals were revealed in an Aberdeen City Council paper, which said: "The event is designed to celebrate the LGBT community and improve the general public's awareness of this community, assisting in Aberdeen City Council's compliance with the Equality Act 2010 General Duty."

Pride festivals can also serve as demonstrations for legal rights such as same-sex marriage.

Edinburgh and Glasgow already stage their own Pride events.

