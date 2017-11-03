A closure-threatened museum that holds Scotland's oldest banknote and was famed for having one million pounds in cash on display has been saved.

Lloyds Bank came under criticism after announcing plans to shut the Museum on the Mound, at the historic old Bank of Scotland head office in Edinburgh, by the end of the year despite the fact it was visited by more than 50,000 people a year.

After complaints including from Labour MSP Kezia Dougdale wrote to the bank's chief executive asking for a “rethink”, Lloyds said the museum would remain open.

Ms Dugdale said: “This is a very welcome move from Lloyds Banking Group to reverse its decision to close the Museum on the Mound at the end of the year.

“The Museum on the Mound provides a high quality educational resources for teachers and children from across Scotland as well as housing some of Scotland’s most historic documents, making them available for public viewing.

“Reversing the decision to close the museum was the right one and I applaud Lloyds for listening to the strength of feeling against the closure. This is good news for Edinburgh in terms of tourism and jobs and even better news for the thousands of schools across Scotland who make educational visits each year.”

Helen Redmond-Cooper, the former Head of Lloyds Banking Group Archives and Museums, said: "I am absolutely delighted that Lloyds has reversed this baffling decision to close the museum.

"The fact that the bank has been willing not only to listen to our concerns, but to act upon them, does it nothing but credit.

"I’d also like to thank everyone who spoke out, particularly councillor Alex Staniforth and Kezia Dugdale, MSP. In doing so they have preserved a unique cultural and educational resource.

"I look forward to seeing the museum and its schools’ service go from strength to strength."

Philip Grant, chair of LBG’s Scottish executive committee, said: "The group received a number of representations that made clear the depth of feeling about the value of the museum and its education work in particular.

"We have listened and have responded."

Several major museums have loaned objects to the museum, including the British Museum, the National Museums of Scotland, the National Archives and the Royal Mint.

It receives around 150 educational visit a year, most of which are primary and secondary schools, bringing around 4000 children.