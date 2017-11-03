A host of Scotland’s most famous buildings, structures and sculptures will be lighting up poppy red to raise awareness for the annual fundraising campaign run by Poppyscotland.
The impressive list of building and structures, from castles and cathedrals, to clocks and yachts, will glow red until the November 12 in a powerful and visual show of support for the Scottish Poppy Appeal. Some will light up every night, and others just for Remembrance weekend.
Loading article content
While the "Light Up Red" campaign has been running for six years, 2017 has seen the most support yet with more than 30 iconic landmarks taking part to support this year’s Appeal.
Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “It’s fantastic to see Scotland lighting up red once again for the Scottish Poppy Appeal, and we’ve been blown away by the country’s support.
“We hope that when people see our wonderful, iconic structures glowing red over the Remembrance weekend they will think about the many ways they, too, can go the extra mile in their support for this year’s Poppy Appeal.
“Whether it’s putting a little bit more in the Poppy tin, or doing something completely different to raise money, every penny helps us to offer life-changing support so we can be there when they call for backup.”
Among the venues taking part is The Balmoral clock tower, St Giles’ Cathedral, The Kelpies, Eilean Donan Castle, The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh Castle, Scone Palace, Brodick Castle, SSE Hydro, Glasgow Cathedral, St Magnus Cathedral, the Titan Crane Inverness Castle and Ness Bridge.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.