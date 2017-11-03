SCOTS face a wet bonfire battle this weekend with heavy rain forecast for most parts of the country on Saturday.

Those looking forward to setting light to their carefully crafted fires might be reaching for the lighter fuel, with 15 to 20mm of rain predicted in some areas.

But Brits looking forward to a spectacular firework display should not be disheartened, as the rain is expected to clear up in most places by mid-afternoon.

People planning their Guy Fawkes festivities for Sunday should wrap up warm, as temperatures are set to plunge as the rain clouds clear.

A spokeswoman for the Met Office warned the mercury could go as low as minus 5C in parts of Scotland.

Rural parts of the country could even get as cold as minus 8C.

The spokeswoman said: "There will be quite a lot of rain around all over the country - most areas will see some rain at some point.

"It should mostly clear by the evening and as we go into Sunday morning it should be clearer but much, much colder.

"We might still see some showers on Sunday on the west side of the country, but certainly in central and eastern areas it should be dryer with breaks in the cloud appearing in the evening."