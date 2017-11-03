IT has been named as one of Scotland’s most popular tourist attractions but it has also been plagued with congestion caused by the huge number of visitors.

But now a solution to the traffic and parking around the Fairy Pools on Skye is in sight following a community buyout of nearby land.

Minginish Community Hall Association (MCHA) is the first to make use of a Forest Enterprise Scotland (FES) scheme to transfer publicly-owned forestry assets to the benefit of local communities.

The MCHA acquired the 12.3 hectares of land for £2,500 - a discount of £27,500 on the market value - because of the “substantial public benefit that will be delivered”.

The series of waterfalls and pools in Glen Brittle have become a major tourist attraction and the area was recently named by travel guide Wanderlust as the best place in Britain for wild swimming.

Local MSP Kate Forbes said there were more than 108,000 visitors to the Fairy Pools last year but access is restricted by a single-track road and a 35-space car park.

The MCHA plans to expand space for 137 cars and around 20 mini-buses and camper vans in a bid to reduce congestion.

Julie Burnett, a director of MCHA, said: “This is a key milestone in the project to provide improved parking facilities close to the Fairy Pools.

“The community benefit of the land transfer and the overall project cannot be overstated.

“Both residents living in Glen Brittle and future visitors to the Fairy Pools will benefit from the proposal to expand and improve the existing small car park.”

Ms Forbes said a “robust” tourist strategy is needed for Skye as a whole to improve infrastructure.

“The situation at the Fairy Pools has really become too much to bear for local residents who just want to go about their daily lives,” she said.

“The single-track road is far too narrow for the volume of traffic parked at the Fairy Pools.

“We’ve reached a point where enough is enough and I’m pleased the Scottish Government is facilitating the community asset transfer at the Fairy Pools.

“I firmly believe we need a robust strategy for Skye as a whole and that’s why I kicked off a series of meetings to bring everyone round the table and actually draft a plan for the island.

“Tourists are welcome on Skye, it’s our responsibility to ensure the infrastructure is prepared for them.”

The land acquisition was announced by Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop during a visit to Skye.

She said: “I am delighted FES have agreed to the sale of this land, which will help the local community respond to the pressures and opportunities that come with having a world-class attraction like the Fairy Pools on your doorstep.

“We recognise the recent surge in interest seen by some of our tourism sites, particularly in rural locations. That is why we recently announced a new £6 million Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

“Alongside the Skye strategic group, the Scottish Government will continue to do all we can to support sustainable growth in tourism, working in partnership with local communities - in Skye, throughout the Highlands & Islands and across Scotland.”