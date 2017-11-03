A DOG made a miracle escape after falling out its owners’ car at 70mph on a busy motorway.

Retired couple Sandra and Graham McGregor are counting their blessings after their seven-year-old pet labrador Suki survived the accident.

The pair were driving from their home in Falkirk to London on the M73 with labradors Suki and Sasha when another driver flagged them down at 70mph.

The boot of their BMW 520d estate car had swung open and Suki had been flung from the car onto the carriageway.

Mr McGregor pulled on to the hard shoulder and ran a mile along the motorway where he found Suki lying on the grass at the side of the road.

The couple rushed Suki for treatment at vets, where they were told she had injured her back legs.

Mr McGregor, a former civil engineer, said: “It felt like the longest run I’ve ever had to make.

“Someone else had called police and they were making their way there too, as well as one of the motorway maintenance guys.

“When I got there she seemed fine but we wanted to get her checked out as soon as possible to make sure.”

Mrs McGregor, a former university lecturer, said: “Apart from fearing Suki had been killed, it could have caused a massive pile-up on the motorway.”

Veterinary surgeon Douglas Paterson from Apex Vets in Denny said Suki was lucky to have only suffered relatively minor injuries.

He said: “She has partial tears in her ligaments in the back legs and was given a morphine drip, antibiotics and fluids.

“We also rubbed some manuka honey on her legs which really helps.

"She has been incredibly lucky.”