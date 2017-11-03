ALEX Salmond is launching a new career in the media with his own television chat show.

Dubbed The Alex Salmond Show, it will follow the same format as his sell-out Edinburgh Fringe outing “Alex Salmond Unleashed” – mixing interviews with musical performances.

But is not yet known what channel or platform will host it, or when it will be shown.

The news comes amid an ongoing row over the former First Minister’s involvement in a takeover bid at Johnston Press, publisher of The Scotsman.

A company called Slainte Media, based in Glasgow, was set up by Mr Salmond’s accountant John Cairns in July to bankroll the new TV venture.

Mr Salmond and former Perthshire MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh are both listed as “persons with significant control”, with the company’s business activities listed as “motion picture, television and other theatrical casting activities”. Ms Ahmed-Sheikh previously produced Mr Salmond’s Fringe run.

It is understood a launch party will take place in London next week ahead of the new show’s debut.

Meanwhile, the former Gordon MP - who lost his seat in June - has joined a bid to install new leadership at newspaper publisher Johnston Press.

He would become chairman of the group if plans led by Norwegian investor Christen Ager-Hanssen are approved by shareholders.

But the editor of The Scotsman hit back at the former politician’s claims the paper is now “largely irrelevant” and in need of new management.

Frank O’Donnell said he could not allow Mr Salmond’s “ill-informed attack” on the newspaper to go unchallenged.

Writing in The Scotsman, Mr O’Donnell said: “For those who missed it, Mr Salmond said the title is now ‘largely irrelevant’ and that he would restore pride and confidence through a ‘pro-Scottish’ agenda.

“Mr Salmond is either ignorant of the paper’s content or perhaps he equates ‘pro-Scottish’ as being pro-SNP. Under his guidance he says ‘editors will decide the editorial policies’, but significantly doesn’t rule out installing a pro-Nationalist editor.

“The idea of Mr Salmond being chairman of Johnston Press and restricting his involvement to prosaic monthly business meetings seems highly unlikely.”

Mr Ager-Hanssen, a shareholder in Johnston Press, is expected to call an emergency general meeting to put forward his plans and said he was “totally confident”.