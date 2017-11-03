THE Ryder Cup organisers have been forced to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds after they were sued by a Scots technology firm over an unpaid bill.

NVT Group, which provided the digital infrastructure at the Gleneagles event in 2014, also won costs of around £1 million following a protracted battle over cost overruns which were not settled.

It is understood the action could have bankrupted NVT, with the loss of dozens of jobs, if it was not successful.

The three-day golfing showpiece was watched by a global audience and ended with the European side retaining the trophy after a comfortable victory over the US.

The event was also a major boost to Scottish businesses and helped promote the country on the world stage.

But behind the scenes, a bitter row raged between organisers Ryder Cup Europe and contractor NVT, which is based in Bellshill, Lanarkshire.

The firm, which also worked on the Commonwealth Games and the Scottish Open, was tasked with providing expertise to broadcasters and ensuring that the multiple on-site locations had an internet connection.

However, it is claimed NVT provided services and equipment in excess of what was stated in the contract and was underpaid for massive cost overruns at the event.

Although NVT received its contractual sum, the company estimated it was still due around £344,000 from RCE and launched legal action.

The case had been scheduled for a three-week trial until it was settled out of court with full costs agreed, believed to be nearly £1m.

Stephen Park Brown, managing director of NVT Group, said: “This was not about being vindictive but the whole hard-earned reputation of the company was at stake, as were the livelihoods of our employees.

“We have worked hard to get where we are today and we felt it was important not to give in and get what was due us for the work provided.

"We have never had any problems before and hopefully we won’t again in the future.”

About 45,000 spectators attended the event every day and an estimated 500 million viewers in 183 countries watched as Paul McGinley’s European team beat US captain Tom Watson’s stars.

As well as bringing in millions of pounds to the Scottish economy, the event is also highly lucrative for the European Tour, which loses money in non-Ryder Cup years.

In 2014, the European Tour made a profit of £17.5m for the year covering the Ryder Cup but the following year it made a loss of £7.1m.

Over the same period, the European Tour had a turnover of £231m in 2014 while this had fallen to £153.6m the following year - a loss of 34 per cent.

A spokesman for Ryder Cup Europe said: “This matter was settled on commercial terms prior to the start of a proposed three-week trial.

"We have no further comment.”