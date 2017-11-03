A man has been charged following the alleged rape of a woman in Edinburgh.

The 33-year-old woman was attacked in Links Place, Leith, at around 12.40am on Wednesday October 25.

Police said she was forced into a car park, subjected to a serious sexual assault in a doorway and threatened.

Officers said a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the attack.

He was appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.