Around eight out of 10 foreign businesses with British interests are pessimistic about the outcome for the UK in the divorce talks with the European Union, polling has found.

Most firms (55%) believe Brexit will have a “negative” impact on their future investments in the UK, according to Ipsos Mori.

Just 8% said the vote to leave the bloc has had a positive effect on their company interests in Britain so far, compared with 54% who found it had been detrimental, while 36% said it had made no difference.

