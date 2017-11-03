A Spanish judge has issued an international arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four aides who were last seen in Brussels.
National Court investigating judge Carmen Lamela filed the request with the Belgian prosecutor to detain the five, and issued separate international search and arrest warrants to alert Europol in case they flee Belgium.
According to the judge, the five are being sought for five different crimes, including rebellion, sedition and embezzlement in a Spanish investigation into their roles in pushing for secession for Catalonia.
Mr Puigdemont and his aides flew to Brussels after Spanish authorities removed him and his Cabinet from office on Saturday for demanding independence.
The Spanish government has also called an early election for December 21.
