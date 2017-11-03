A Holyrood committee has said it is "vital" to hear in person from football chiefs as it scrutinises proposals to scrap the legislation that outlaws offensive behaviour at matches.

Conservative MSP Margaret Mitchell, convener of the Scottish Parliament's Justice Committee, has written to the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and the Scottish Football Association (SFA) to voice disappointment that representatives are not so far lined up to attend an evidence session later this month.

She said their attendance would help committee members have "the fullest possible understanding" of the issues surrounding the impact of the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Scotland) Act.

