A fundraising drive has raised more than £2.6 million for needy children and young people in Scotland.
The STV Children's Appeal 2017 received £2,605,195 in donations from across the country.
Children and young people living in poverty nationwide will now benefit from the charity funds.
TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, trustee of the appeal, said: "What a fantastic night and incredible total raised - the perfect way to celebrate another amazing year of fundraising.
"Once again we have all been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Scotland who always go the extra mile and dig deep for the appeal.
"This money will help make a real difference in the lives in Scotland's children and young people affected by poverty."
Donations came from viewers across Scotland and as far afield as Hollywood as showbiz presenter Ross King pledged his support for the charity.
Throughout Friday, messages were broadcast from famous faces including Ross Kemp, the presenters of Loose Women, Carol Smillie, The Osmonds, Barbara Dickson and childhood favourites Sooty and Sweep, all encouraging viewers to donate £5.
Nicola Sturgeon joined Ms Kelly in Glasgow where she met with fundraisers and pledged the Scottish Government's future support of the appeal.
The First Minister said: "I give my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated this evening and to all those who have worked so hard to make this appeal such a success.
"I am determined that every child in Scotland gets the best possible start in life, regardless of their background. No child in Scotland should be living in poverty in this day and age."
