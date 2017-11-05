A BOOK setting out a new prospectus for Scottish independence by a high-profile campaigner is to be published next year. How To Start A New Country – A Practical Guide For Scotland sets out a blueprint for creating an independent Scottish state.

Author Robin McAlpine says it is aimed at addressing "gaps" in the independence prospectus from the 2014 referendum campaign. Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon unveiled the Scottish Government's white paper – Scotland's Future – in November 2013. McAlpine said his book would focus on issues such as job recruitment, as well as areas such as currency and EU membership.

He said: “To he honest there were simply too many things around the prospectus for independence last time which were simply assumed or not spelled out.”

Loading article content