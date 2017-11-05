BREXIT threatens to damage Scottish football with the loss of Erasmus funding for European exchange programmes for young players, campaigners have warned. Erasmus has helped clubs such as Aberdeen, Cowdenbeath, Dundee United and St Johnstone provide overseas training camps for young footballers.

Programmes focused on exposing them to the footballing skills and cultures of different countries have received about £10 million in the east of Scotland since 2014 alone.

However, former First Minister Henry McLeish said Brexit could put such funding at risk and risked "damage" the national sport across Scotland. McLeish authored a two-part report advising changes to youth football and the governance of the game.

However, McLeish said the loss of Erasmus cash could hit the “fragile” finances of some clubs. The future of the Erasmus programme in Scotland is under threat with fears the UK’s participation could end once it leaves the EU.

McLeish said Brexit would also deprive young Scottish footballers of the chance to go on exchange trips to Europe.

He said: "The Brexit chaos shouldn't obscure the fact that real damage is being done to Scotland's sporting fabric.

"European funding is impressive as it makes funding available to vital projects.

"There are real concerns that Brexit will see cutbacks in funding for international exchange programmes for young people and children. It could be the tip of the ice berg for cuts to funding made after.

"The national game in Scotland fights every day for funding and any cuts to Erasmus will not be something that football clubs want to see and will force them to work harder. It could also damage the income of Scottish football and is a further erosion of the sport's fragile finances. Life is tough enough for many football clubs without this."

McLeish, a former professional footballer, also warned that after Brexit many clubs would be unable to fund overseas exchanges.

He said: "Erasmus is very much about internationalism and a lot of young footballers go abroad, but if this is removed many clubs won't have the cash for this.

"We want young players to be exposed to the best of what's in Europe – facing crisis on funding.

"For a lot of young Scots this is the trip of a lifetime."

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) also said the loss of Erasmus funding could reduce the chances for young players to develop. AN SFA spokesman said: "“Erasmus+ funding helps to support the development of coaches and young players at all levels of the game through mobility projects in organisations throughout Europe.

“If this funding was to become unavailable it may reduce these opportunities but it should be noted that this funding is subject to negotiation as part of the UK’s exit from the EU."

The East of Scotland European Consortium (ESEC), a local authority-led group which provides information on EU funding, said the funding should be protected. ESEC chair Councillor Ben Lawrie said: “Erasmus is a great resource for our young people. We will be insisting that the UK government guarantees this during Brexit negotiations.”

Steven Gunn, Aberdeen Football Club operations manager said: “Thanks to Erasmus+ funding, we were able to offer two trips to Austria and Portugal for our Under-20s squad and staff,” said Steven Gunn, Football Operations Manager of Aberdeen Football Club. “The opportunities provided by these visits were hugely important in the development of our young footballers, both personally and professionally.”

St Johnstone Football Club under-20 coach Alex Cleland took his team on a two-week training camp in Portugal, during which they played against two local sides and attended a Portuguese First Division match.

“This trip wouldn’t have been feasible without Erasmus funding,” he said.

In response, a UK Government spokesperson said: "While the UK's future access to the Erasmus+ programme is subject to negotiations with the EU, we have been clear that we will underwrite successful bids to Erasmus+ that are submitted while the UK is still a member state."