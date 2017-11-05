THE SNP has called on the UK Government to open up Brexit talks to other parties and administrations as the country marks 500 days since the EU referendum – with just over 500 until the Britain is set to leave in March 2019.

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins, SNP spokesman on International Affairs and Europe, said: "At the halfway mark, with the clock ticking, the UK Government must press the reset button, and adopt a new approach to make up for lost time, and to avoid the catastrophe of an extreme Tory Brexit or 'no deal' scenario.

"Either of these outcomes would be a disaster – resulting in huge damage to the UK economy, hitting jobs, incomes and businesses across the country, and making us all poorer and worse off."

