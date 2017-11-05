A 16-year-old boy was in hospital overnight after two people with weapons attacked him.
The incident happened at around 9.50pm on Friday in the Kings Park Avenue and Castlemilk Road areas of Glasgow.
Two armed males attacked the 16-year-old, leaving him injured and needing medical treatment. The victim ran to an address in Montford Avenue where emergency services were called.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and was released yesterday morning.
Detective Sergeant Martin McKendrick from Cambuslang CID said: "Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and officers are currently checking CCTV and speaking to people living locally.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Kings Park Avenue and Castlemilk Road last night, who may have witnessed an altercation or anything else suspicious, to please come forward.
"In particular, I would like to speak to the person who called 101 to report that they saw two males in possession of weapons in the area."
