ONE of the keys to a civilised, modern democracy is independent regulation. This means that those whose operations could harm human health or the environment are subject to inspection and oversight by public agencies that act without fear or favour.

Regulators have to be completely separated from the businesses they are responsible for. They must ensure that they are not unduly influenced by industry or governments and should be manifestly and transparently their own masters.

Watchdogs that become lapdogs are worse than useless – they are dangerous. Weaknesses in the Japanese nuclear regulatory regime are now seen as partly to blame for the widespread damage caused by the Fukushima reactor disaster in 2011.

