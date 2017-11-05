ALEX Salmond has said Westminster politics is "decaying before our eyes" as he issued a rallying cry to supporters of independence. The former First Minister told a conference of the Scottish Independence Convention that the timing had "never looked better" for the cause.

The Build: Bridges to Indy event brought together around 1,600 activists at Edinburgh's Usher Hall to explore the future of the movement.

Addressing the audience, Salmond said: "I've been active in politics for 30 years, elected politics, and I've never seen the British state in a state of more disorientation and chaos. We're Johnny no mates in Europe, not a single friend across the continent. The structures of Westminster politics are decaying before our eyes. So this is a matter not just of our strength but their weakness. That also dictates the timing of the campaign and that is another factor for us to consider. I would say the timing has never looked better for the national cause of Scotland."

