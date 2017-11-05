A YOUNG young woman whose body was found in an Aberdeen flat has been named by police.
Chloe Miazek, 20, from Kemnay near Inverurie, was discovered after police were called to a property in the Rosemount Viaduct area at around 7.40am on Friday.
Her family said they were "absolutely devastated" at the loss of a "beautiful daughter and sister".
In a statement they said: "She was in the prime of her life and had so much to look forward to and it is difficult for us to comprehend that she is not here with us today.
"Chloe was a loving daughter to Bob and Theresa, sister to Nathan and friend to many, including at her work at Tesco in Inverurie.
"She will be sorely missed and we ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with her untimely death."
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Miazek's death. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.
