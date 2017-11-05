Donald Trump's former adviser said the US president could back Scottish independence in a future referendum if he thought it made economic sense.
Sebastian Gorka, who worked in the White House until August, told BBC Scotland Mr Trump "believes that nation states prosper when they are sovereign".
The US president previously said Scottish independence would be "terrible" because the country could lose the right to host the British Open golf tournament.
Loading article content
Asked whether Mr Trump might favour the break-up of the United Kingdom, Mr Gorka said: "If it makes sense. You've got to look at the nickel and dime at the end of the day.
"You've got to look at 'does it economically make sense?' 'Is there a future that is connected to devolution'?
"He's a pragmatist. So if it makes sense, pragmatically, why wouldn't he support it? I'm not saying he's there. But he is somebody who looks at the reality not the utopia."
Mr Trump has often expressed his love of the country, which is the birthplace of his mother Mary Anne Macleod, who was from Lewis.
Mr Gorka is a British-born US military and intelligence analyst, who was a deputy assistant to the president for eight months, from January.
He was interviewed for the Donald Trump: Scotland's President documentary, which will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland at 9pm on Thursday.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?