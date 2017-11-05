A CALL has been made for an independent inquiry into the deaths of people in police custody.

Scottish Labour Justice spokeswoman Claire Baker has written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calling for the investigation.

It follows a similar move in England and Wales by Dame Elish Angiolini QC, which has demanded sweeping reforms to the police and justice system south of the border.

In Scotland, the family of Sheku Bayoh are still awaiting answers after his death in custody in 2015.

Ms Baker said: "As Sheku Bayoh's case shows, we face a number of the same challenges that prompted a similar review in England and Wales.

"We face being left behind if we do not set in motion our own inquiry.

"This is about strengthening what is already in place. We need to ensure there is a transparent and accountable system for families and officers to have confidence in the investigation and its results.

"Two and a half years after the death of Sheku Bayoh, his family are still waiting for answers. We need to do all we can to ensure that other families don't face this heartache.

"That is why the First Minister must set up a separate Scottish inquiry now."

Dame Angiolini's review said specialist ''drying out'' centres could be created to hold people who are detained while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It also recommended the introduction of CCTV in police vans to allow monitoring of restrained detainees.

In her letter to the First Minister, Ms Baker wrote: "We face a number of the same challenges which prompted the review in England and Wales.

"This includes the length of time taken for investigations to be completed, a lack of confidence by families in the process, and training to ensure that authorities are dealing with vulnerable people appropriately.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Any death in custody in Scotland is treated very seriously. We will study this comprehensive report by Dame Elish Angiolini carefully and determine whether there is any further action that should be taken here in Scotland."

Under the Inquiries into Fatal Accidents and Sudden Deaths (Scotland) Act 2016, a fatal accident inquiry must be held into any death in police custody, unless the Lord Advocate is satisfied that the circumstances have already been clearly established in other proceedings.

Police Scotland must refer deaths in custody to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Mr Bayoh died after being restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015.

The 31-year-old trainee gas engineer was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Pirc submitted a report into the incident to the Crown Office in August last year.

But it later emerged that further investigation is required before a decision can be reached on whether criminal charges should be brought.

The probe has become the longest outstanding case on the police watchdog's books.

The family lawyer Aamer Anwar has always said he wanted to know why officers needed to use batons, CS spray, leg restraints and handcuffs to subdue him.