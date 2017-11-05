A gunman has killed more than 20 people in a shooting rampage at a Baptist church in Texas.
At least another 20 others were also wounded in the attack in Sutherland Springs, a small community 30 miles south east of San Antonio, said Albert Gamez, a Wilson County commissioner.
Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the man walked into the church and opened fire on the congregation. The gunman was later "taken down" and killed, he said.
Emergency services rushed to the church and local media showed helicopters airlifting victims to nearby hospitals.
Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles (48 km) south east of San Antonio.
US President Donald Trump said he was "monitoring" the situation from Japan where he is at the start of a 12-day Asia trip.
He tweeted: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."
Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the attack an "evil act".
Mr Abbott tweeted: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act."
The Republican governor has also promised "more details" from the state's Department of Public Safety shortly.
One hospital in Floresville, Texas, about 10 miles from the shooting, said they were treating "multiple" victims with gunshot wounds.
Connally Memorial Medical Centre spokeswoman Megan Posey declined to say how many patients were being treated at the hospital, but said the number was less than a dozen.
