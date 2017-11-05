The public has been warned not to donate to a fundraising website set up in memory a young woman whose body was found in an Aberdeen flat.
Police Scotland said the page, set up in the name of the family of Chloe Miazek on the www.youcaring.com website, had not been authorised by her relatives.
The body of Ms Miazek, 20, from Kemnay near Inverurie, was discovered after police were called to a property in the Rosemount Viaduct area of the city at around 7.40am on Friday.
Detective Inspector Gary Winter from Police Scotland's major investigations team said: "This fundraising page is not connected to relations of Chloe Miazek and has caused unnecessary further distress to a family trying to come to terms with her death.
"We have contacted the website to make them aware of our concerns.
"In the meantime I would ask people not to donate to this fundraising page and to share this message to prevent others from donating to it."
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Ms Miazek's death.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.
