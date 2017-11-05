The Queen has become embroiled in a leak of financial documents laying bare investments in offshore tax havens by the world's rich and powerful.

A disclosure of 13.4 million documents, dubbed the 'Paradise Papers', reportedly tie major companies and political figures to secretive overseas arrangements.

The Duchy of Lancaster – the Queen's private estate – was found to have millions of pounds invested in offshore arrangements.

Around £10million from the Queen's private fund is said to have been paid into funds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda between 2004 and 2005.

A small part of the cash was traced to a lender which has previously been criticised for ripping off poor customers.

The Queen voluntarily pays tax on any income she receives from the Duchy.

A spokesman for the estate said: "We operate a number of investments and a few of these are with overseas funds.

"All of our investments are fully audited and legitimate."

The Paradise Papers represent the biggest data leak since the Panama Papers release last year.

Hundreds of individuals and companies are said to have their overseas investments exposed by the files, which are also said to reveal that major global companies have exploited offshore schemes to avoid tax.

Among those reportedly named in the tranche of material are former Tory treasurer Lord Ashcroft and US President Donald Trump's commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, who has been linked to a Russian firm.

The political reverberations of the release began to be felt almost immediately.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the data proves that "there's one rule for the super-rich and another for the rest when it comes to paying tax".

Echoing those concerns, Meg Hillier, chair of the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee, said senior officials from HM Revenue and Customs would appear before the panel today.

She added: "British taxpayers will be rightly outraged by the content of these disclosures. Every pound moved offshore to avoid paying tax deprives public services of vital funds.

"The Government talks tough about clamping down on aggressive tax avoidance but once again we see HM Revenue and Customs being out-manoeuvred.

"HMRC must investigate the very worrying allegations arising from this leak."

The Government has defended its record on combating tax avoidance and evasion.

A Treasury spokeswoman said: "Since 2010, the Government has secured an additional £160billion, more than the annual UK NHS budget, for our vital public services by tackling tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance."

A small portion of the Queen's investments – £3,208 – is said to have bought a holding in the lender BrightHouse.

The rent-to-buy firm has previously been accused of exploiting customers with high interest rates, but maintains it does responsible business.

Cash ended up in BrightHouse via a company called Dover Street VI Cayman Fund LP, in which the Duchy of Lancaster reportedly invested almost £6m in 2005.

The organisation bought an interest in a project involved in the takeover of BrightHouse and Threshers, which went bust.

A further £5m was invested in 2004 in the Bermuda-based Jubilee Absolute Return Fund Ltd.

Beyond the UK, the White House was hit by fresh claims that it has ties to Russia.

Mr Ross is allegedly shown to have cash in a shipping company which deals with Russian leader Vladimir Putin's son-in-law.

The Russian firm in which the offshore investments are reportedly held has a partnership with Sibur, a gas company co-owned by Kirill Shamalov, who is married to Mr Putin's daughter.