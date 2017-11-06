I AM more than happy to apologise for any mistake I made in my letter (November 1) regarding any personal profit that Gordon Brown may or may not make from the release of his book, My Life, Our Times. If as stated by Mairi Gudim (Letters, November 2) any profits raised are going to a charity set up in Mr and Mrs Brown's late daughter's name then that is very admirable and should be publicly commended.
This, though, should not detract from Mr Brown's sheer hypocrisy in calling for bankers to be jailed or any pensions or bonuses returned. He needs to remember that he was part of the Government at the time which was behaving in a way that was making the bankers look like "saints" by comparison.
John Martin,
11 Paterson Terrace,
The Murray, East Kilbride.
