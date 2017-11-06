THE average Scots worker has suffered a real terms wage cut of £14 a week since the Tories returned to power in 2010, Scottish Labour have claimed.
The median weekly wage has fallen from £561 to £547, the party said, and accused the SNP of failing to use Holyrood’s tax powers to address austerity and protect pay packets.
Economy spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP government should develop a robust strategy to lift wages. The Scottish Parliament has powers over education, enterprise and economic development. It is not acceptable to simply point the finger down south.
“Labour would introduce a real living wage of £10 an hour, give hard-working public sector employees a pay rise and use the powers of the Scottish Parliament to grow our economy.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are working hard to encourage more businesses to recognise the benefits of paying the Real Living Wage, with Scotland having the highest proportion of employees paid at least the Living Wage of all four UK countries.
“We have also made clear the current 1 per cent public sector pay cap is unsustainable and that this will be brought to an end for those bodies covered by Scottish Government pay policy.”
