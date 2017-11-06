LEADING figures in Scotland’s online fashion industry gathered last night to celebrate the country’s most dynamic retailers, bloggers, stylists and entrepreneurs.

Presenter Cat Cubie was the host for the 2017 Herald Fashion Awards at the Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow.

Matthew Collins and Nana-Hughes Lartey, founders of Spectre Creative, spoke to the audience on what the future holds for those who take their business online.

This year’s event, supported by Bridge 2 Business, Of One Mind and Walker Slater, brought together almost 150 people to celebrate a wealth of talent.

The Best Online Newcomer Award, supported by Of One Mind, a PR, Marketing and Event Management company, went to SQUINT for their creative journey from design to delivery for their ready-to-wear fashion brand.

Martin Scott, director, Of One Mind, said: “Of One Mind are thrilled to congratulate SQUINT.

“As supporters of innovating and creative businesses we know the challenges all the finalists face to achieve their success and we wish them all the luck in the world and look forward to seeing SQUINT going from strength to strength.”

Blogger of The Year for Scotland, supported by Walker Slater, went to style and fashion blog, I Wear My Wages run by Jill Gourlay. Having launched in 2015, the blog now offers an online boutique to complement its content.

Paul Walker, founder and lead designer of Walker Slater, said: "Congratulations to all the finalists for taking part.

"Huge well done to I Wear My Wages, we were really proud to present the award to you, very well deserved.

"We look forward to seeing great work from you over the coming years."

The awards also seek to reward up and coming talent with the Scottish Online Fashion Graduate of the Year Award.

This category was again supported by Bridge 2 Business and the overall winner was Alannah Cooper of Alannah Eileen, for her achievements gained in the transition between university and the professional fashion world.

Geoff Leask, chief executive of Young Enterprise Scotland, said: “Well done to all the winners on the night, and a massive congratulations to Alannah Cooper for winning the Herald Online Fashion Graduate of the Year Award.

“The judges had a really tough decision to make, but Alannah stood out with her attitude and passion for the world of online fashion. The Bridge 2 Business team look forward to hearing and seeing more of Alannah and we’ll watch her career with a real interest. She will be a great inspiration to many other up and coming fashion professionals for years to come.”

For The People’s Choice Award readers, Twitter followers and fans of the finalists crowned their winner. HOUSE OF LBD took home the prize after receiving 44 per cent of the votes.

The Best Scottish Online Retailer of the Year went to IOLLA for their creative, innovate and problem-solving business model that offers people wearing glasses a new and sleek way of purchasing their spectacles.

The judging panel also rewarded Karen Mabon, scarf and sleepwear designer, with the Best Scottish Independent Online Retailer award for growing their online business into an international success.

For more information on the awards and highlights from the event please log onto www.newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/fashionawards/

You can follow all news on this event using #heraldfashion

SCOTTISH ONLINE RETAILER OF THE YEAR

HOUSE OF LBD

IOLLA - Winner

Karen Mabon

Shapes of Things

BEST SCOTTISH INDEPENDENT ONLINE RETAILER

IOLLA

Isolated Heroes

Karen Mabon – Winner

Bonnie Bling

BEST USE OF ONLINE MARKETING

HOUSE OF LBD

Karen Mabon

IOLLA

Isolated Heroes – Winner

Shapes of Things

BEST SUSTAINABLE ONLINE BUSINESS

Catherine Aitken

Glad Rags Thrift

Nu Blvck

Rachel McMillan - Winner

Urbanity Blog

BEST ONLINE NEWCOMER – SPONSORED BY OF ONE MIND

Fashion Fix Daily

HOUSE OF LBD

Niki Fulton

SQUINT - Winner

BLOGGER OF THE YEAR FOR SCOTLAND – SPONSORED BY WALKER SLATER

Dora’s Fashion Blog

Forever Amber

I Wear My Wages - Winner

Thank Fifi

LUXURY ONLINE BOUTIQUE OF THE YEAR

Edinburgh Bow Tie Co.

Karen Mabon - Winner

Maggie Mowbray Millinery

SCOTTISH ONLINE FASHION GRADUATE OF THE YEAR – SPONSORED BY BRIDGE 2 BUSINESS

Alannah Eileen - Winner

Emma Donaldson-Tonner - EDT Designs

Nadia Pinkney

ONLINE ACCESSORY RETAILER OF THE YEAR

Bonnie Bling - Commendation

Catherine Aitken

IOLLA - Winner

Karen Mabon

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD

Atterley

Fashion Fix Daily

HOUSE OF LBD - Winner

IOLLA

Karen Mabon

Shapes of Things