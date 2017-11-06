SCOTS are to get a new hotline to help them sleep as new research showed that the typical Scot is losing 12 full nights of kip every year worrying over health and family troubles.

Researchers have warned Scots are not getting enough sleep and while the NHS advises getting your head down for eight hours per night, 1-in-20 (five per cent) of Scots said they lose sleep every single night due to worrying.

Some experts say there is increasing evidence suggesting a link between lack of sleep and obesity, lower academic achievement and depression.

Support group Sleep Scotland has recently launched a new Sleep Support Line for Edinburgh and the Lothians to provide immediate advice, guidance and support for parents and guardians of children and young people with sleep problems.

And it has emerged that the service will be rolled out across Scotland later in the year.

The new analysis shows the average Scot loses 95 hours of sleep per year and over half (54% per cent) say it has a negative impact on their day to day wellbeing.

The family's health (44 per cent), personal health (43 per cent), the children (33 per cent), personal finances (31 per cent) and being lonely (23 per cent) are the biggest concerns that lead to lack of sleep.

The sleep dilemma is costing Scots 367 million hours sleep a year, according to the YouGov research for insurance firm Swinton Group.

Dr Guy Meadows, founder of the Sleep School, an organisation that helps insomniacs, stressed workers and new parents says the sleepless nights are affecting our performance at work and at home.

“Sleep is the most powerful performance enhancer known to human kind, essential for strengthening our daytime mental, emotional and physical health and well-being," he said.

“We know that the nation is currently not getting the recommended amount of sleep per night, and this latest research confirms that worry and nagging doubts play a significant role, with Scots being kept awake worrying."

He said the road to improving sleep begins with recognising its fundamental importance in determining our short and long term mental, emotional and physical health and wellbeing.

"A lack of emotional regulation can therefore affect our ability to form and maintain relationships, effecting both our work and home lives," he said.

“Perhaps more concerning is that poor sleep also affects our brains ability to assess risk, increasing the likely hood of us making riskier decisions, than when well rested.”

Sleep Scotland said the new hotline which will is open from Monday to Thursday, was set up "to meet the increasing demand of families from across the country for whom their child’s poor sleep is disrupting their day to day lives".

Dr Meadows added: “Over the years sleep has often be labelled as ‘the most powerful performance enhancer known to humankind’. However, it is only now after decades of scientific research that such claims can be supported and that we know that without night time sleep, our ability to reach our full daytime potential is significantly impaired.

“One such discovery is the fact that our modern pre-frontal cortex, the area of the brain responsible for managing our cognitive and emotional performance, also happens to be the most vulnerable to sleep deprivation.

“This explains why after a poor night of sleep we see significant impairments in many higher order brain processes including our ability to be focussed and attentive, to recall memories and creatively problem solve. In fact, research shows that if you regularly experience poor sleep you are three times as likely to lack concentration during the day at work and struggle to ‘get things done’ and over twice as likely to suffer from energy deficiency.

“The deactivation of our pre-frontal cortex also explains why we feel more stressed after a night of poor sleep. Neuroimaging studies reveal that a sleep deprived brain spends more time in the amygdala, the primitive threat detecting part of our brain.

"The net result is that we tend to view ourselves, others and the world around us in a more negative light, something which explains the old reference of ‘getting out of bed on the wrong side!’"