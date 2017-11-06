A HOUSEBUILDER has said its plans to transform a former university campus into luxury flats and houses will reinstate the "visual prominence" of the historic building at its centre.

CALA Homes has released fresh details of the work which will be carried out on the landmark B-listed David Stow during its proposed £100m redevelopment of the University of Strathclyde's Jordanhill Campus .

Glasgow City Council's planning officials have recommended that the scheme should be approved, but councillors have called for pre-Determination Hearing to take place.

Many people living locally have objected to the scheme, which they say will see scores of protected trees would be uprooted.

Constructed from Dumfries stone, the David Stow building was the main teacher training college building at Jordanhill Campus when completed in 1917.

Now, on the November 6 Anniversary of David Stow’s death in 1864, CALA has outlined how its plans for Jordanhill Campus would reinstate the imposing structure as the site’s dominant building.

Architect Peter McLaughlin of award-winning practice 7N, said: “Set in an elevated position, the green copper spires of the David Stow building were a defining landmark on the city’s skyline, but they have been overwhelmed by the expansion of the Jordanhill Campus in the 1960s and 1970s.

“Our proposals to demolish these later buildings would reinstate the visual prominence of this historic building and maintain its heritage and identity.

“Importantly, our plans will address the growing risk of disrepair by creating a viable new life for the David Stow building.

“From the elegant neo-classical entrance lobby, reminiscent of New York residences from the same period, to the series of simple, large volume former teaching spaces, the building will convert well to high quality apartments that are imbued with the character of their former use.”

The 31-acre Jordanhill Campus site is owned by the University of Strathclyde, which gained in 2013 Planning Permission in Principle for a residential development on the site.

The retention and refurbishment of the David Stow building, which would create 67 apartments, is central to CALA’s plans for Jordanhill Campus.

Altogether, more than 400 properties ranging from one-bedroom flats to detached five-bedroom family homes would be made available at the proposed premium residential development.

Ian Conway, development manager of the Jordanhill Campus for CALA Homes (West), said their plans would provide a sustainable future for the David Stow building, which is falling into disrepair.

He said: “Working with 7N, our planning application recognises the importance of the David Stow building, which will make for an iconic focal point of our development. Our sympathetic approach would restore it as a local landmark by removing the surrounding derelict concrete buildings and retaining the unique character of the site.

“In addition to significant investment in the David Stow building, more than 40% of greenspace would be retained and there would be a net addition of 350 trees.

"Playing fields at the site would also be protected and made available to local schools and community groups. Our plans also contain new paths and play parks.”

However, the plans have not been universally welcomed in the community, with CALA's efforts being met with outcry from many residents.

Campaigners are locked in battle with Glasgow City Council over the planning permission and are urging the developer to revert to earlier plans for fewer homes than the 412 currently proposed.

John Winfield, of the Jordanhill Community Council, said: "A change of use of the building was always on the cards, at least in part, and previously there was a plan which attempted to preserve the character of the site.

"But we're in a situation now where we have a developer, who wants to the develop the site, but who is ignoring these provisions, or a least the spirit of it.

"They're trying to build more house than they originally stated and are cutting down trees. They say they will plant more, but it will be saplings and not trees, which is not the same.

"There's also no provision for the community – the principal's house would make a perfect site for a community centre. What would Cala lose? A three-storey block of flats.

"There were 900 responses against the application but the city and Strathclyde [University] declined to do very much. We requested meetings but for various meetings that didn't happen.

"We just feel like we've been left on the margins."