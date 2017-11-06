A police officer has been stabbed during an incident at an Edinburgh College campus.
A man at the college's Granton campus, formerly known as Telford College, was said to be threatening to harm himself and others on Monday morning.
Police were called around 9.10am and an officer suffered a stab wound to his back.
Loading article content
The officer was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to an injury which is not said to be life-threatening.
Police Scotland said a man had been detained over the incident.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said:"Police in Edinburgh were called to an address in West Granton Road around 9.10am on Monday 6 November following a report of concern for a man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself and others.
"An officer in attendance sustained a non life-threatening injury to his back and has been taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
"A man is detained in connection with this incident, which is currently being treated as isolated."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?