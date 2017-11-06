A police officer has been stabbed during an incident at an Edinburgh College campus.

A man at the college's Granton campus, formerly known as Telford College, was said to be threatening to harm himself and others on Monday morning.

Police were called around 9.10am and an officer suffered a stab wound to his back.

Loading article content

The officer was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to an injury which is not said to be life-threatening.

Police Scotland said a man had been detained over the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said:"Police in Edinburgh were called to an address in West Granton Road around 9.10am on Monday 6 November following a report of concern for a man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself and others.

"An officer in attendance sustained a non life-threatening injury to his back and has been taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

"A man is detained in connection with this incident, which is currently being treated as isolated."