We all dream of proper, horizontal beds and some personal space on long-haul flights. Well, Singapore Airlines have gone one step further and unveiled entire suites.

There will be six spacious rooms for first class passengers on every A380 – to make you feel as if you’re already on holiday in an exclusive hotel room, when you’re still travelling to your destination.

Each suite has a bed (doubles for couples) with adjustable recline, a leather chair, a 32-inch HD TV, wardrobe, and lavish furnishings and finishes – like a feature wall and mood lighting. Even the bathrooms look like something you’d find in a nice hotel, with a vanity table and seat.

