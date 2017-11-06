PARAMEDICS are testing new technology which could allow them to beam videos and ultrasound images from patients to hospitals before they arrive.

The trial is being put in place among teams working in rural areas and could save crucial minutes in getting someone diagnosed which might mean the difference between life and death.

Scans take less than five minutes to record and they are then transmitted with a video summary of the patient's condition via European Space Agency satellite to emergency consultants, who assess the patient's needs and give advice and feedback to the paramedic.

Loading article content