VIOLIN virtuoso Nicola Benedetti has taken centre stage in the fight to save Edinburgh Music School by attacking the plan to close the internationally renowned facility as “a mistake we will eventually pay for”.

The classical music superstar voiced vehement support as the campaign and concern for Scotland's cultural future reach a crescendo.

Nicola Benedetti, violinist

Parents plan to launch a carnival musical protest both inside and outside Edinburgh City Chambers on Tuesday when the “short-sighted” plan to close the school will be challenged.

It is understood revised proposals will be presented at the meeting, at which an ensemble from the school have asked to perform as part of the statutory request for public delegation during debates.

Whether or not this is allowed, councillors will be drummed in and out of the finance committee meeting with a samba rendition - weather permitting - in the square outside the chambers.

Ms Benedetti said Scotland risks its artistic reputation by the move.

She said: “Young musicians need specialised support, and being around like-minded creative minds is extremely important.

Tommy Smith, saxophonist

“Being a great musician requires a very unusual level of consistent discipline at a very young age, and not all school environments are conducive to maintaining this type of focus.

“For the future of musicians in Scotland, this school must be supported into the future."

Ms Benedetti continued: “We all need a little bit of magic and beauty in our lives - great musicians, people who have dedicated their lives to doing the seemingly impossible, can provide this.

“These students, excelling in this field, have the potential to deliver uplift and beauty to their societies."

She said: “Continued support for the arts in general is an investment in the health of the country.

“It’s always short-sighted to cut support for it, and a mistake we eventually pay for.”

James MacMillan, composer

Ms Benedetti joins a host of high-profile Scots supporters of the school's unique policy of teaching music to students for free from the start of primary all the way through secondary school including James MacMillan, the world-leading composer.

The City of Edinburgh Music School has helped steer dozens of gifted young musicians – alumni include Shirley Manson, lead singer of Garbage, international jazz saxophonist Tommy Smith and the Celtic Fusion artist Martyn Bennet, who died of cancer aged 33.

His mother, Margaret Bennett, a singer and folklorist who teaches part-time at the school, said the institution is "something we can all be proud of", adding: "It's not a school for elite or posh people.

"He (Martyn) had the sort of education I would never have been able to afford."

Helen Grime, a former student and also a celebrated composer, said that she largely owed her career to the school, which operates across the neighbouring campuses of Flora Stevenson Primary and Broughton High in Comely Bank.

The contentious proposal is to provide music tuition separately across the city but this would still be free. The school is the only facility of its kind in Europe to offer state-supported music tuition in this manner.

Campaigners say while proposals are under review there is still a concern the primary element of the music school may be in danger, and described this as "a disaster, as students need to be nurtured from young age".

Martyn Bennett, Celtic fusion pioneer

Ian Perry, Edinburgh education convener, has said that a "high quality instrumental music service in every mainstream school would be maintained and the integrated specialist provision currently provided by the City of Edinburgh Music School would be delivered in several sites across the city so fulfilling our commitment for developing our gifted and talented pupils".