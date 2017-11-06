Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has fired a vice president who had previously been seen as a likely successor, removing an obstacle to the presidential ambitions of Mr Mugabe’s wife.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was removed from office on Monday “with immediate effect”, the government said, opening the way to the possible appointment of Grace Mugabe to the post.

The 93-year-old president and his wife have in recent months accused Mr Mnangagwa of plotting to oust Zimbabwe’s leader, who has been in power since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

