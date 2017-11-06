The Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Cambridge will be among the royals attending the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance this weekend.

Philip, who officially retired from public duties in the summer at the age of 96, will join the Queen in the royal box at the Royal Albert Hall for the traditional annual event on Saturday November 11.

Pregnant Kate, who is expecting her third child and has been suffering for severe morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum, will also be there, along with, among others, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal.

