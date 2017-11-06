FORMER Guardian journalist Kevin McCarra, who was reported missing on Sunday, has been found safe and well by Greater Manchester Police.

Police had appealed for information on the Scots sports journalist and author who had gone missing in Manchester.

Kevin McCarra, 59, from Glasgow, had last been seen around 2.30pm on Sunday at the Whitworth Art Gallery on Oxford Road near Manchester University.

Loading article content

Mr McCarra was visiting the city from Glasgow with his wife, Susan Stewart.

He is the former chief football correspondent for The Guardian and has authored several books about Celtic FC and Scottish football.

Ms Stewart said the couple went to Manchester on a weekend break and visited the National Football Museum on Saturday and the art gallery on Sunday, when they became separated and he went missing.