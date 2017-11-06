CELTIC’S biggest shareholder Dermot Desmond’s exclusive private jet company used an offshore tax haven to avoid taxes, according to information in the leaked Paradise Papers.

Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond owned Swiss-based Execujet for eight years until he sold it in 2015.

Emails from the leaked papers reveal Execujet asked a law firm to open an Isle of Man company in 2012 to avoid Swiss taxes.

More than 13 million documents have been leaked from the offshore law firm Appleby.

It ties a number of politicians, celebrities, corporate giants and business leaders to secretive overseas arrangements.

Also included in the leak are three stars of the BBC sitcom Mrs Brown's Boys, Patrick Houlihan and Martin and Fiona Delany, who are said to have diverted more than £2m into an offshore tax-avoidance scheme.

BBC Scotland's investigations team, which was involved in the global media leak, uncovered that Execujet may have avoided up to $1.3m (£1m) in Swiss taxes over three years.

The offshore structure implemented by Appleby is legal but tax expert Philip Simpson QC told the BBC it appeared to be "an aggressive avoidance arrangement".

He said that the Isle of Man company seemed to be controlled from Switzerland, which could make it liable for taxes there.

Mr Desmond strongly denies his former company had avoided tax.

He told the BBC it was "tax and regulatory compliant in all jurisdictions it operated in".

Mr Desmond, 67, is one of Ireland's richest men having amassed a sizeable fortune through acquisitions and investments.

He is now the largest individual shareholder of Celtic Football Club, owning more than a 30 per cent share.

Earlier this year, the Herald revealed that Latvian-based bank, Rietumu Banka - which is part owned by Mr Desmond - was fined for facilitating industrial-scale tax evasion in France.

Mr Desmond was not named in court proceedings and there was no suggestion the billionaire, as a shareholder or board member, had any knowledge or involvement in any wrongdoing.

Execujet is an exclusive aviation company that manages 160 business jets and employs about 1,000 people in seven regions around the world.

Internal Appleby documents explained that Execujet had to pay a five per cent stamp duty levy on its insurance premium because Switzerland was listed as its main office for insurance purposes.

The documents, which called this a "negative tax consequence", revealed that Appleby staff set up a company in the Isle of Man, called ExecuJet (IOM) Limited, as its primary insured office.

As there is no aviation insurance tax in the Isle of Man, switching means it was able to avoid the five per cent charge on a $3.8m (£2.91m) insurance policy, resulting in savings of up to $190,000 (£145,000) a year.

It was also able to avoid tax on a "brokerage" fee from its insurers of around $1.2m (£920,000) a year.

According to the leaked emails, that cash was funnelled straight from the Isle of Man back into Switzerland, apparently tax free, on instructions from Execujet executives in Switzerland.

The BBC asked both Mr Desmond and Execujet whether tax on this income had been subsequently paid.

Neither responded directly to that question, but said that all taxes that were due had been paid.

The BBC said the emails suggest the Isle of Man's activities were being dictated from Execujet's Swiss HQ.

Tax expert Philip Simpson QC said that if individuals in Switzerland were making all the decisions about what the Isle of Man company did, such as immediately paying money to the Swiss companies, then it would mean the company was actually tax resident in Switzerland.

This could leave the structure open to challenge by the Swiss tax authorities.

Mr Simpson said: "If it's resident in Switzerland then, despite the structure that has been put in place, stamp duty is due on the insurance premium paid and Swiss corporation tax is due on the money received back from the insurance broker.

"From what I've seen suggests control may be being exercised from Switzerland."

"It would certainly be reasonable to describe this as an aggressive avoidance arrangement given, in particular, what appears to be a lack of economic substance to the Isle of Man company."

Execujet said: "ExecuJet, a private company, operates in many countries around the world.

"It is very important to ExecuJet that it is compliant with all tax rules globally.

"Several years ago, ExecuJet chose the Isle of Man as it is a centre for insurance and re-insurance companies providing an attractive financial and fiscal environment.

"However, for some time now, ExecuJet IOM has not been required and is therefore no longer used."

Also among those named in the leak is former Tory treasurer Lord Ashcroft and US president Donald Trump’s commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, who is reportedly linked to a Russian firm.

The Duchy of Lancaster, the private estate of the Queen, was found to have millions of pounds invested in offshore arrangements.