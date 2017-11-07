Engineers will be working round-the-clock over the festive period to complete more than £15 million of infrastructure upgrades across Scotland.
Network Rail said 4,500 engineers will work more than 50,000 hours on Christmas and New Year on projects around Scotland, as part of Network Rail’s UK-wide Railway Upgrade Plan.
Over the festive period, signalling and overhead power lines will be renewed and replaced around Glasgow.
Loading article content
New tracks will also be laid on sections of the west coast main line and the line between Edinburgh and Glasgow, while a junction in Lanarkshire will also be renewed.
Mark Carne, chief executive of Network Rail, said: “Thousands of passengers are on the cusp of seeing their rail journeys transformed in the months ahead as our massive £50 billion Railway Upgrade Plan reaches its final stages.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.