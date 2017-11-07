Dennis the Menace, Hunter wellies, and video games will be among the exhibits in the Scottish design galleries of the new V&A in Dundee.
As well as older Scottish designs such as a Jacobite garter and the Book of Hours, from 1480, the design galleries in the landmark new building on the banks of the Tay will recognise newer works.
The galleries will also include fashion, a dress designed by Holly Fulton for the 2011 collection, the promotional case for the 1972-3 Nairn Floors catalogue and the Hunter boots to mark the The North British Rubber Company, which was founded in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, in 1856 by the American Henry Lee Norris.
The company, also for a time known as Gates Rubber Company Ltd, was renamed Hunter in 2004.
The exhibition will include an illustration by David Law for a Dennis the Menace comic strip, which was made for publication in the Beano on 30th April 1960.
Philip Long, director of the V&A Dundee, said: "Scotland has an extraordinarily rich design heritage and continues to lead the way with creative and inspiring innovations.
"The Scottish Design Galleries, which will be at the heart of V&A Dundee, will highlight and celebrate the influence of Scottish design both at home and abroad.
“These permanent galleries will explore the design process, the international diaspora of Scottish design and the role of design to effect societal change. They will be complemented by a changing programme of exhibitions presenting the best of international design.
“The majority of the objects will come from the world-renowned V&A collections and have never been displayed in Scotland before. Others will be loans from collections and designers across Scotland."
The galleries will include around 300 objects representing a wide range of design disciplines from the decorative arts – including furniture, textiles, metalwork and ceramics – to fashion, architecture, engineering and digital design.
Based on the upper floor of the museum, the space will be split into three sections, each looking in detail at a different area of design.
