Dennis the Menace, Hunter wellies, and video games will be among the exhibits in the Scottish design galleries of the new V&A in Dundee.

As well as older Scottish designs such as a Jacobite garter and the Book of Hours, from 1480, the design galleries in the landmark new building on the banks of the Tay will recognise newer works.

The galleries will also include fashion, a dress designed by Holly Fulton for the 2011 collection, the promotional case for the 1972-3 Nairn Floors catalogue and the Hunter boots to mark the The North British Rubber Company, which was founded in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, in 1856 by the American Henry Lee Norris.

