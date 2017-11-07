AN evacuation of parts of the Scottish Parliament has ended.

The MSP block was cleared of politicians and staff this morning after four Tory MSPs received suspicious packages containing a white powder.

Police and firefighters say the incident is now “resolved”.

The emergency services were called in around 11.15am after the first package was opened in the office of Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Sir Edward Mountain, Liz Smith and Donald Cameron also received the envelopes.

Police and fire service personnel, some wearing protective gloves, were seen working in the small garden next to the MSP block and canteen as people waited in the garden lobby.

Ms Smith praised the response of parliamentary staff and said her envelope had been intercepted in Holyrood’s sorting office.

She said: “The first I heard about this was from the news. I think the parliament has reacted very well. Emergency services reacted very quickly.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: "The emergency services have confirmed the incident is now resolved.

"Parliamentary business as well as all tours and events will go ahead as planned this afternoon.

"The MSP block is now open and Members and their staff can return to their offices.

"The Scottish Parliament building remains open to the public."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh responded to the Scottish Parliament at around 11.35 a.m following the discovery of a suspicious package.

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution and inquiries are continuing."