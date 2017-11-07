A FORMER Welsh government minister has killed himself just days after being sacked over complaints from a series of women about his personal conduct.

Carl Sergeant, 49, who was dismissed last Friday, was found dead on Tuesday morning.

The Labour Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside was married with two children.

His family said they were “devastated beyond words”.

North Wales police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the suicide was “deeply shocking news”

The Welsh Assembly’s business for Tuesday was cancelled as a mark of respect.

Mr Sergeant was sacked as the cabinet secretary for communities and children after allegations about his conduct were passed to First Minister Carwyn Jones.

Mr Jones said on Monday that he had become aware of “a number of incidents” last week.

Mr Sergeant had also been suspended by the Labour party pending an investigation.

He had described the allegations about his personal conduct as “shocking and distressing” and said he hoped an urgent inquiry would allow him to clear his name.

Speaking after news of the death, Mr Jones said: “Carl was a friend as well as a colleague and I am shocked and deeply saddened by his death.

“He made a big contribution to Welsh public life and fought tirelessly for those he represented both as a minister and as a local assembly member.

“He will be a great loss both to our party and to the Senedd. My heartfelt sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.”

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson added: "I campaigned with Carl for many years.

"He was a powerful voice for working people and Wales.

“My love and prayers are with Carl's family. This is a tragedy beyond words."

Asking for privacy, a spokesperson for Mr Sergeant’s family said: “Carl was a much loved husband, father and friend. He wasn’t simply a part of our family.

“He was the glue that bound us together. He was the heart of our family. We loved him so very much. He was the most kind and caring husband, father, son and friend.

“We are devastated beyond words, and we know our grief will be shared by all those who knew and loved him. We are in shock and grief.”

Assembly presiding officer Elin Jones said: “He served the people of Alyn and Deeside with pride and determination and he made an enormous contribution to the development of this democratic institution. We will all want to gather our thoughts before paying proper tribute to him over the coming days."

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said: "I am shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the death of Carl Sargeant. My heart goes out to his family, friends and colleagues."

Superintendent Mark Pierce of North Wales Police said: "At approximately 11.30am today, Tuesday November 7, North Wales Police were called to a report that the body of a man had been found at an address in Connah's Quay.

"The man has been formally identified as local AM Carl Sargeant. His next of kin have been informed and police are supporting the family.

"North Wales Police are not treating his death as suspicious and the matter has been referred to HM Coroner.”