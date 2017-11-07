THE RSPB has lost a last-ditch legal bid to halt a £2 billion wind farm.
The charity had asked the Supreme Court for permission to appeal the development, which has already been heard by the Court of Session.
But on Tuesday, judges in the highest court in the UK ruled against the RSPB.
The Neart na Gaoithe project in the Firth of Forth will now go ahead despite warnings from environmentalists that it will harm important seabird colonies in the area.
Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland, said it was "extremely disappointed" by the court's ruling.
She said: "If these consents and their predicted impacts are realised, there is little doubt these would be amongst the most damaging offshore windfarms for seabirds in the world."
But Stephanie Conesa, policy manager at Scottish Renewables, said: "With the potential to create thousands of new jobs and invest hundreds of millions of pounds, this is a project which will make a significant impact on local economies."
