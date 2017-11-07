RYAN JACK last night insisted there would be no problem between Derek McInnes and himself if his former manager followed him to Ibrox – despite the two falling out in May.

Jack was stripped of the Aberdeen captaincy by a furious McInnes in the run-up to last season’s Scottish Cup Final when it emerged the midfielder had agreed a move to Rangers.

Aberdeen made the local boy the best offer they could in a bid to get him to stay on after his contract ended.

Read more: Big Interview: Ryan Jack on Rangers, red cards, Pedro Caixinha and returning to Aberdeen

But while McInnes could understand the player’s decision, the fact he was kept in the dark about the move angered him which led him to take the armband off Jack for what was his last game for his hometown club.

However, the two could be reunited again, although that is far from guaranteed, and Jack was adamant no bad blood remained

He said: “When everything did break it was the week of the Scottish Cup Final. You could say it was the biggest game of both our careers.

“It wasn’t about me or us. It was about Aberdeen trying to do well in the final. After that we shook hands, wished each other all the best and moved on.

“Am I worried about him taking Rangers job? No, not at all. I would have no issue with him at all.

“But I don’t pay too much attention to that. You just have to wait and see who comes in. Whoever it will be will be. I look forward to it when it happens.”

Read more: Danny Wilson: I always believed I could survive being frozen out by Pedro Caixinha and play for Rangers again

Jack has no regrets over leaving Aberdeen even if it did mean some animosity existed, at least for a while, between him and McInnes.

The midfielder said: “For me, personally, I felt it was time to move on and to try something different in my career.

“He said he wanted to keep me and didn’t want to lose me and, so, at the same time he is disappointed.

"It was in a good way that he wanted to keep me at the club. He wanted to keep me as a part of it. “

Jack was understandably reluctant to talk about his former manager’s chances of landing the job at Ibrox.

He said: "From what I’m hearing there are a lot of strong candidates. I try not to worry about that side of it."