TENNIS legend Roger Federer flew into Glasgow and got a sweet Scottish welcome with the help of Andy Murray's grandmother.

The Scots tennis star provided the Swiss superstar with some particularly Scottish produce as he arrived in the country for a charity match today.

On the pre-match menu? A very sugary Scottish offering made up of a can of Irn Bru and 'Andy's Granny's Homemade Shortbread'.

The Swiss star may have wondered whether the Scot was trying to get him bloated before their Glasgow encounter when remarking: "Can’t get a warmer welcome than this. Thanks @andy_murray ... is this your usual pre-match routine?"

In Glasgow for the evening to play in @andy_murray’s charity match. Scotland is beautiful even from the air! pic.twitter.com/ueLU2FLBqr — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 7, 2017

Earlier worold number two Federer, 36, commented on the beauty of Scotland as he flew into Glasgow saying the country was "beautiful even from the air" as he posted pictures on Twitter.

Federer is making his first appearance in Scotland as he prepares for next week's ATP World Tour Finals in London.

Andy Murray last played on July when he lost to American Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Murray was forced to withdraw on the eve of the US Open in August because the injury remained an issue.

He has dropped from first to 16th in the world rankings since Wimbledon.

The Scot will face Federer as part of the Andy Murray Live exhibition on Tuesday to raise funds for a variety of charities.

Murray will also team up with his brother Jamie to take on Tim Henman and Mansour Bahrami in a doubles match.