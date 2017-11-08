WELLIES, Dennis the Menace, Jacobite artefscts, fashion and computer games will be among the items on display at the new £80m V&A Museum in Dundee.

The museum, which is to open in late 2018, has revealed a dozen of the more than 300 objects which will feature in its permanent Scottish Design Galleries.

Taken from more than 12,000 objects in the V&A's own stores as well as elsewhere, the eclectic collection covers comic book design, rubber boots - in the form of a pair of Hunter boots - fashion, a not-yet-completed computer game, as well as ancient artefacts dating back to the 15th century.

Dennis the Menace, in the form of a comic book page from 1960, marks the design contribution of DC Thompson to the world.

The items, revealed by the museum, are just some of the examples of what will eventually appear in the gallery when it opens next year.

Philip Long, director of the V&A Dundee, said: "These permanent galleries will explore the design process, the international diaspora of Scottish design and the role of design to effect societal change.

"They will be complemented by a changing programme of exhibitions presenting the best of international design.

“The majority of the objects will come from the world-renowned V&A collections and have never been displayed in Scotland before. Others will be loans from collections and designers across Scotland."

The galleries will include around 300 objects representing a wide range of design disciplines from the decorative arts – including furniture, textiles, metalwork and ceramics, fashion, architecture, engineering and digital design.

It will be split into three sections, each looking in detail at a different area of design.

The oldest artefact is the Book of Hours, known as the ‘Playfair Hours’, which was made in Rouen in northern France, around 1480, making it the oldest object in the Scottish Design Galleries.

The month-by-month calendar of feast days in this book includes several Scottish saints, including St Monan, indicating that it was made for a Scottish owner.

The newest is the Beckett video game designed by The Secret Experiment, which is due to be released in early 2018.

Designed by Glasgow-based games studio The Secret Experiment, founded by Simon Meek, the video game is a "surreal noir" inspired by the literary works of Samuel Beckett and William Burroughs.

Other items include a dress designed by Scottish fashion designer Holly Fulton, a Jacobite garter from 1745, a model of the Maggie's Centre in Dundee, opened in 2003, the Snap40 device which monitors hospital patient's vital signs, designed by Christopher McCann and Stewart Whiting of Edinburgh, a Throne Chair designed by artist Robert Home, a pistol from between 1740 and 1760, and a bookcase designed by George Logan and made by Wylie & Lochhead Ltd.

There will be a promotional case for the 1972-3 Nairn Floors catalogue, of Kirkcaldy, and the Hunter Green wellies, to mark the impact of the North British Rubber Company, founded in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, in 1856.

The company, also for a time known as Gates Rubber Company Ltd, was renamed Hunter in 2004.

The artwork for the Dennis the Menace was made by David Law for a publication of the Beano on April 30, 1960.

DC Thomson in Dundee is Scotland’s best-known comics publisher, responsible for characters such as Oor Wullie, The Broons, Minnie the Minx and Desperate Dan as well as Dennis the Menace.

Joanna Norman, acting Head of Research at the V&A and Lead Curator of the Scottish Design Galleries, said: "It has taken several years of careful research to establish this unique collection of objects which together will tell a fascinating and relatively unknown story.

"The galleries are currently under construction and over the coming months we will continue to confirm more of the objects that will go on display when the museum opens next year."