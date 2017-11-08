Sir Andy Murray has become a father for the second time in news which has emerged hours after his big charity match in Glasgow against Roger Federer.
The tennis star and his wife, Kim Sears, welcomed a baby girl at the weekend in England, according to media reports.
The couple had announced in July that they were expecting baby number two.
Loading article content
READ MORE: Roger Federer baffled after receiving picture of himself wearing Scotland strip as a boy
Having married in 2015, they already have a one-year-old daughter, Sophia.
Sir Andy's grandmother Shirley Erskine said: "All the family is delighted."
Both Kim and the new baby are believed to be doing well.
Mrs Erskine, of Dunblane, said it was "lovely news" about the new arrival.
READ MORE: Andy Murray hosts star-studded dinner before Hydro charity match
She added: "I'm delighted of course - another little great-granddaughter and hopefully another little playmate for big sister Sophia.
"It's nice to get some good news.
"We were told that everything is well."
Ahead of his appearance in Glasgow last night, Murray believed he would get back to his best after targeting a new year comeback from a hip injury.
However, the 30-year-old said he will not rush his body and admitted there was always a doubt following an injury.
READ MORE: Roger Federer flies into Glasgow to get sweet Scottish welcome from Andy Murray's gran
The two-time Wimbledon champion had not played competitively since labouring his way through this year's tournament at SW19 and limping out at the quarter-final stage to Sam Querrey.
However, the Scot hoped to be fit for the season kick-off with an appearance at the Brisbane International, which starts on December 31.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.