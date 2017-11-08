Sir Andy Murray has become a father for the second time just hours after his big charity match in Glasgow against Roger Federer.
The tennis star and his wife, Kim Sears, have welcomed a baby girl, according to media reports.
The couple had announced in July that they were expecting baby number two.
Having married in 2015, they already have a one-year-old daughter, Sophia.
Ahead of his appearance in Glasgow last night, Murray believed he would get back to his best after targeting a new year comeback from a hip injury.
However, the 30-year-old said he will not rush his body and admitted there was always a doubt following an injury.
The two-time Wimbledon champion had not played competitively since labouring his way through this year's tournament at SW19 and limping out at the quarter-final stage to Sam Querrey.
However, the Scot hoped to be fit for the season kick-off with an appearance at the Brisbane International, which starts on December 31.
