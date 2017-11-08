Tennis ace Roger Federer was left baffled after receiving a picture of himself as a child wearing a Scotland football strip.
The world No.2 was in Scotland for the first time ahead of a charity match against Andy Murray.
But he was left stunned when organisers handed him a picture as a child and he couldn't work out where it came from.
The 36-year-old was asked how old he was in the picture, before he jokingly replied: "Aw man, don't know, four five or six?"
Before the conference, Andy Murray warmed up on court at the SSE Hydro, Glasgow, with mum Judy and some lucky fans.
Andy coached a group of youngsters who won a tutorial with his mum hours before his match with Federer as part of the Andy Murray Live exhibition.
Andy, 30, last played on July 12 when he lost to American Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
He was forced to withdraw on the eve of the US Open in August because the injury remained an issue.
He has dropped from first to 16th in the world rankings since Wimbledon.
The Andy Murray Live exhibition aims to raise funds for a variety of charities.
Murray also teamed up with his brother Jamie to take on Tim Henman and Mansour Bahrami in a doubles match.
