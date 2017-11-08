JOHNSTON Press is staging a fightback against the activist investor bidding to seize control of the newspaper group and install former First Minister Alex Salmond on to its board, sending its share price soaring in morning trading.
Media investment company Custos Group, which owns 20 per cent of the publisher of The Scotsman, requisitioned yesterday an extraordinary general meeting of the company along with resolutions to install Mr Salmond and newspaper veteran Steve Auckland as directors. Custos, led by Norwegian billionaire Christen Ager-Hanssen, also called for the removal of Johnston chairman Camilla Rhodes.
However the Johnston board announced to the stock market this morning that it has been advised that the requisition notice received on November 6 is invalid.
“In the event that the Board receives a valid requisition request, the Board will put the proposed
resolution(s) to Shareholders,” it said in a statement.
Shares in Johnston Press rose by nearly seven per cent in morning trading.
